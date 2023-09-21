Colts tight end Will Mallory had his first career catches against the Texans in Week 2, including a 43-yarder that saw him get completely uncovered.

During Wednesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Mallory hopped on the show to talk about his experience in the NFL, as well as his upbringing in Indiana. During that appearance, Mallory was asked about some of the differences between Colts starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, and his backup Gardner Minshew, who came in during the 2nd quarter and guided the team to victory after Richardson left with a concussion. Mallory expressed confidence in both quarterbacks.

“I think just like any player, they both have their certain skillsets, in what they can do, but at the end of the day they’re both studs and we’re lucky to have them. Whoever’s in, we know when everyone has that full trust in them that they’re going to command the offense and make stuff happen.”

Mallory was also asked about the arm strength of Richardson.

“Yeah he’s got a big arm, he’s got a talented arm, but that’s what his job is, is to throw it, and it’s our job to make the play and catch, so no matter what the speed is or whatever it is, that’s on us to make the play. He’s going to put it where it needs to be.”

Listen to the entire conversation with Colts tight end Will Mallory below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!

The post Colts Will Mallory On Difference Between Richardson and Minshew appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Colts Will Mallory On Difference Between Richardson and Minshew was originally published on 1075thefan.com