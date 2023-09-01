Hammer & Friends NCAA Football, Week 1 Bets!

It’s Week 1 of NCAA Football. (Not to be confused with Week 0.)
Hammer, comedian Scott Long and professional handicappers David Stephanoff and Alan Cashman have some picks for Week 1 of college football and an NFL season win total that seems a bit too low.
NOTE: Lines as of Friday morning
HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”
Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel
SCOTT LONG- Comedian
Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/
DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper
Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/
ALAN CASHMAN- Pro Handicapper
Subscribe to Alan at https://thecashmanwins.com/
DISCLAIMER: These picks are for entertainment purposes only and if you have a gambling problem call 1-800-9-WITH-IT
