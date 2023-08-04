Man Sentenced to 63 Years in Prison for 2020 Murder

INDIANAPOLIS – A man will likely spend more than six decades in prison for killing another man more than two years ago.

Kevin Penelton has been sentenced to 63 years for the murder of Kenneth Batts Jr. Last month, a jury found him guilty of Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon.

Indy Metro Police found Batts dead in his car on December 12th, 2020. He had been shot in the head.

Officers think he and Penelton had gotten into an argument, which eventually turned violent. They say Penelton was seen on security footage, approaching Batts’ car prior to the shooting.