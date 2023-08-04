Listen Live
Local News

Man Sentenced to 63 Years in Prison for 2020 Murder

Published on August 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A photo of jail bars with a view showing inside the cell

Source: (PHOTO: Timothy Clary/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – A man will likely spend more than six decades in prison for killing another man more than two years ago.

Kevin Penelton has been sentenced to 63 years for the murder of Kenneth Batts Jr.   Last month, a jury found him guilty of Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon.

Indy Metro Police found Batts dead in his car on December 12th, 2020.  He had been shot in the head.

Related Stories

Officers think he and Penelton had gotten into an argument, which eventually turned violent.  They say Penelton was seen on security footage, approaching Batts’ car prior to the shooting.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close