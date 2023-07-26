Saving a Life in a Heartbeat – State Helping Schools Stock Up on Defibrillators

STATEWIDE — You want your child to be safe while at school. A new state law requires a piece of technology in all schools that can be there in a time of emergency.

Automatic External Defibrillators, or AEDs, can save someone’s life in a heartbeat. They’re now required in all Indiana schools, and the state Department of Education is asking all school corporations how many they have, and how many they need.

“I can’t quite wrap my brain around why so many people are not seeing the importance of this and getting this in place,” says Julie West, mother of Jake West, who died at school from a previously unknown heart condition last year.

AEDs can be the deciding factor in an emergency situation, “we just had a kid this past school year go into sudden cardiac arrest during school. We had enough AEDs in the building to where our (school resource officers) were able to administer CPR, slap the AED on, and save his life,” says Andy Olson, Monrovia High School football coach on WISH-TV.

You’ve probably heard about younger people having cardiac events or unknown heart conditions.

Those conditions can be found with better technology, says Brandy Crum, head athletic trainer at Monrovia, “we have better screening tools, we have better education, so it’s not surprising we are catching more of those.”

Our newsgathering partners WISH-TV contributed to this report.