Hamilton County Prosecutor Greg Garrison Has Heart Attack, But is Recovering

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.–Hamilton County Prosecutor Greg Garrison had a heart attack last week.

Sources confirm, however, that Garrison is recovering and is expected to be okay. The heart attack happened at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis. He’s 75 years old.

Garrison won the Hamilton County Prosecutor position with 57% of the vote in November to defeat Jessica Paxson.

Previously, Garrison presided over civil cases in the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. Garrison gained national attention in 1992 as special prosecutor in the rape case of boxer Mike Tyson. He has also served as a CBS News legal analyst.

Garrison had his radio debut on WIBC June 2, 1997, and his show became syndicated statewide on Network Indiana on January 3, 2000. He replaced Mike Pence, who would later become Governor of Indiana and Vice President of the United States. In April 2017, Garrison announced his retirement from radio, with his final show taking place on June 9.