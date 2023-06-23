Pacers Pick Four Players, Two IU Players Taken In NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Indiana Pacers picked up four new players in the NBA Draft on Thursday.

The Pacers’ first pick was at No. 7 overall, but the team orchestrated a trade with the Washington Wizards moments beforehand. They drafted Balil Coulibaly from France for the Wizards. In return for a couple of future second-round picks, the Wizards drafted Jarace Walker of Houston for the Pacers.

“He has great basketball intelligence,” said Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle. “He has a high IQ, sees the game, pass it, move it. We think Walker is a great prospect.”

The Pacers also drafted Ben Shepherd of Belmont late in the first round after receiving the 26th overall pick from Cleveland. Later in the second round, the Pacers also received Mojave King from New Zealand and Isaiah Wong from Miami.

As for other players from Indiana, two former Indiana Hoosier players were taken. Jalen Hood-Schafino was drafted 17th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers.

“It’s kind of hard to put into words,” Hood-Schafino said. “But, it’s kind of like a full circle moment for me, because growing up my favorite player was Kobe Bryant.”

His teammate at IU, Trayce Jackson-Davis, was drafted 57th overall in the second round by the Golden State Warriors. Jackson-Davis was happy to be drafted by the Warriors, but h voiced some frustration on social media afterward about dropping so far down in the draft.

To the teams who passed on him, he simply said on Twitter “Y’all will regret it… I promise you.”