Donald Trump Congratulates Kim Jung Un

Donald Trump has never been shy about saying anything. He is going to say what he wants no matter how it looks.

North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un was admitted to the World Health Organization’s Executive Board. Upon hearing the news, Trump posted a congratulations on Truth Social along with an article.

This post was met with backlash from Republicans, which is not surprising.

Nikki Haley, one of Trump’s competitors in the upcoming Republican Primay said, ““Kim Jong Un starves his own people. It’s a total farce that North Korea has a leading role at the World Health Organization.”

After hearing the news, Republican Georgia governor Brian Kemp tweeted, ““Taking our country back from Joe Biden does not start with congratulating North Korea’s murderous dictator.”

You cannot compliment a dictator that threatened America with nuclear threats. It is a bad look to say the least, and he is being killed by the people over this.

Even Mike Pence, a man with the reputation of being a nice guy piped in saying, ““Nobody should be praising the dictator in North Korea or praising the leader in Russia, who has launched an unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine. This is a time when we ought to make it clear to the world that we stand for freedom, and we stand with those who stand for freedom.”

Trump responded to all of the criticism as he always does. In his response he primarily focused on his biggest political opponent Ron DeSantis. Who, out of everyone who criticized Trump said the least.

DeSantis simply called Kim Jung Un a “murderous dictator,” and said he was surprised that Trump congratulated him.

Trump’s response was exactly what you would expect from him. His spokesman, Steve Cheung, came out and said ““President Trump achieved peace through strength and, as a result, no new wars were started under his presidency. On the other hand, Ron DeSantis is a puppet of the establishment war mongers and doesn’t have the strength, fortitude, or will to stand up against America’s adversaries.”

