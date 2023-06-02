No Charges Filed Against Former VP Pence Over Classified Documents

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Vice President Mike Pence is avoiding charges related to classified documents being found at his Indiana home.

NBC News reports the Department of Justice informed Pence’s attorney that the investigation was closed and there will be no charges based on “results” of the investigation. The former Vice President is expected to announce his bid for President next week.

Lawyers for Pence reported that a “small number” of classified materials had been found at the Indiana home earlier this year. Meantime, investigations are ongoing into classified documents found at the residences of former President Trump and President Biden.