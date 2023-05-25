Listen Live
IMPD: Person Dies after Shooting at Apartments on Northeast Side

Published on May 25, 2023

Police lights and crime scene tape.

Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting Thursday afternoon at apartments on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to a report of a person shot shortly before 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 10100 block of Montery Road. That’s at the Pangea Vineyards Apartments southeast of 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

The person shot was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No additional information was immediately available from police.

