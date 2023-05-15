Car Break-Ins in Lebanon Over the Weekend

LEBANON, Ind. — Lebanon authorities are investigating a number of car break-ins that happened over the weekend.

The Lebanon Police Department said that these incidents happened on Saturday morning. Cameras in residential areas have shown three people who are thought to be involved in the crimes.

Thieves also broke into a car that belonged to an investigator from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. The car was not marked as a police car. The thieves were able to steal a gun from the car during the break-in. The sheriff’s office confirmed this.

The Lebanon Police Department has not given any more information about the investigation. The authorities are trying hard to catch the suspects. They are asking people to stay alert and take steps to protect their things.