Noblesville Mayor Hopeful for New $36.5M Arena

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PSE) has announced that it will move its developmental league team, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, to Noblesville, Indiana. Noblesville officials have also promised to build a new arena for basketball, which will cost $36.5 million.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said he’s proud and hopeful about the city’s part in this big project. With 71,000 people and a fast-growing community, Noblesville is ready to show off its basketball history and become a basketball hub. Mayor Jensen said this move makes Noblesville even more of a basketball city and shows how strong central Indiana is.

Noblesville plans to build the new arena with 3,400 seats at Finch Creek Park on Boden Road. The project will be funded by the city through bonds, and PSE will contribute $5 million over 10 years. The city will own the arena and pay for it through lease proceeds.

Construction of an 85,000-square-foot arena will start this fall. The Mad Ants, currently part of the NBA’s G League, will move to central Indiana before the arena is finished. The team will play their home games for the 2023-2024 season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. This was announced by Pacers officials.

The Mad Ants are working with Noblesville and PSE to come up with a new name for the team. Even though they will keep the current name for now, they plan to change it later. The team will start using the new facility in Indianapolis for practice in the 2024-2025 season.

The Mad Ants have moved to Hamilton County, which is now home to two major professional sports franchises. The Indy Fuel hockey team also relocated to Hamilton County last year.