Overturned Semi Cleared After Shutting Down I-69

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A semi-trailer overturned in Martinsville, Indiana, shutting down both northbound and southbound lanes of I-69 for around four hours on Thursday morning. The driver of the Pepsi semi-tractor trailer, Dvonte J. Dilosa, drove off the roadway into the median, hit the guardrail, and overturned onto the northbound lanes of the interstate at about 8 a.m.

Dilosa and his driving instructor both had minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital after being checked out by emergency medical personnel. Northbound traffic was rerouted at the Ohio Street exit ramp, while southbound interstate traffic was rerouted at the SR252/SR44 exit ramp. Crews from the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Martinsville Fire Department worked together to clear debris from the roadway, while the Indiana Department of Environmental Management was alerted about the fuel spill from the crash.

The lanes were reopened around noon after Curtis Wrecker Service removed the semi-tractor trailer from the scene.