Kennard Man Arrested for Attempting to Set Woman’s Car on Fire

KENNARD, Ind. — Jordan Weston, a 30-year-old man from Kennard in Henry County, was arrested for attempting to set a woman’s vehicle on fire after she refused to give him a ride into New Castle. He has also been charged with battery and criminal mischief for punching and kicking the woman’s vehicle.

On Tuesday, the police were called to a woman’s home on S. Main Street in Kennard at around 4 p.m. The woman said that Weston got very upset when she said she couldn’t drive him to his uncle’s house in New Castle because she had been drinking and wanted to wait until she was sober.

According to reports, Weston got angry and started shouting at a woman. He then went on to kick her car and broke off the side mirror. He also climbed on the vehicle and hit the windshield. The woman called the police after Weston put a piece of rope in the gas cap and tried to set the car on fire. When the police arrived, they found the gas cap unscrewed, and a burnt piece of rope was lying on the ground.

The woman said Weston grabbed her shirt and pulled her off the porch while pushing her, causing red marks on her upper chest. The police found a glass pipe with burnt residue inside it in Weston’s jacket pocket during a search and sent it to a lab for testing.