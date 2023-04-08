It comes, but once a year (shall we say the most wonderful time of year.) A day where we can all put aside our differences and join together in America’s greatest pastime- drinking!

You may think Hammer and Nigel made this holiday up, but even they can’t take credit for this glorious day.

Every April 7th, National Beer Day is celebrated around the country. The day marks the historical moment of when the Cullen-Harrison Act went into effect after being signed into law by President FDR in 1933. Upon signing the document, FDR was quoted saying “I think this would be a good time for a beer.”

The law led to the Eighteenth Amendment being repealed on December 5th of that same year, ratifying the Twenty-first Amendment. Americans could legally purchase (and sell) beer again for the first time in thirteen years.

National Beer Day was officially recognized in the Congressional Record in 2017.

So raise a glass, frosty mug, or tall boy to another great day in ‘merica! Happy National Beer Day.

*please drink responsibly