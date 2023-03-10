Biden Madness: DAY SEVEN

Biden Madness 2.0, Round 7!

In case you missed Wednesday; it was a fight between babbling Biden’s “KAJAN KAJAN KANTAJI DROWN JACKS” and the iconic “you ain’t black” line. By no surprise, “you ain’t black wiped the floor clean moving to the next round.

Today we have a couple cringey moments that have entered the competition.

#14 Seed: White Boy

During a Black History Month event at the White House, President Biden thought it was a good idea to attempt a self-deprecating joke: “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid.” Well, they do say there is truth to every joke told.

VS

#3 Seed: Where’s Jackie?

Now this is a rare moment in Biden Madness where it’s simply not a funny moment, but rather just sad and cringey. The president was thanking Congressmen who contributed to the event. Biden went down the list of names, then mistakenly paused to look for Rep. Jackie Walorski, who had died in a car accident a month prior. He scoured the room asking a few times “where’s Jackie?” This was an incredibly unfortunate comment made…

Listen to both and vote now on Twitter!

Tune in every weekday, around 4:48ish to hear which clip is moving onto the next round.