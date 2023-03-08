Man Sentenced for Bringing Drugs from Indy Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — A man tried to smuggle drugs from California to Indianapolis, but was caught by police at the Indianapolis International Airport. He’s now sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Court documents say 25-year-old Tyler Early Ja Waun Cabell was caught June 5th, 2021. State and Federal officers were searching for drugs at the airport when they found two of Cabell’s bags.

Inside one with his name written on it was seven grams of marijuana, but the other had almost 11 pounds in vacuum sealed bags. That second bag also had four more sealed plastic bags with around 8 pounds of pure methamphetamine.

Cabell wrapped the bags with towels and clothes to try to hid the drugs.

When he was interviewed, Cabell said he was transporting the drugs for someone he met in California that offered him $7,000 to bring the drugs back to Indianapolis. Police say that Cabell didn’t know how he would be paid by that person or who they were.

“This defendant transported methamphetamine into our community with no regard for the people and families harmed by this dangerous drug,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Drug traffickers like this defendant further the scourge of substance abuse disorder and must be held accountable. I commend the work of HSI, ISP, and the Plainfield Police Department in intercepting these illicit drugs and getting this defendant off our streets.”

Cabell was sentenced Wednesday to 5 years in federal prison and was ordered to 3 years probation and to pay a $1,000 fine.