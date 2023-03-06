Biden Madness: DAY FOUR

We’re starting off the week right with a sad, yet hilarious round of Biden Madness 2.0!

Friday’s successor may have been the highest rated clip yet:

Today’s contestants.

#11 Vaxxed Hurricane. This is a moment when Biden was wanting everyone to be prepared and responsible before a big hurricane- which of course is getting a COVID booster..

VS

#6 Trueinnernationaldapressure. You read that right. The president was in the middle of a passionate and what-he-perceived as an inspiring speech when he bestowed this piece of art.

Listen to both and vote now on Twitter!

Tune in every weekday, around 4:48ish to hear which clip is moving onto the next round.