Biden Madness: DAY FOUR

We’re starting off the week right with a sad, yet hilarious round of Biden Madness 2.0!
Friday’s successor may have been the highest rated clip yet:
Today’s contestants.
#11 Vaxxed Hurricane. This is a moment when Biden was wanting everyone to be prepared and responsible before a big hurricane- which of course is getting a COVID booster..
VS
#6 Trueinnernationaldapressure. You read that right. The president was in the middle of a passionate and what-he-perceived as an inspiring speech when he bestowed this piece of art.
Listen to both and vote now on Twitter!
Tune in every weekday, around 4:48ish to hear which clip is moving onto the next round.
