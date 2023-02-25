One Dead After Fire in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A body was found by firefighters Friday night as they dealt with flames at a maintenance building.

WANE 15 reports that firefighters were called near Promenade Park, where they found the TJ Nowak Supply Company, Inc. maintenance building and several nearby porta-potties smoking and/or on fire.

Firefighters were able to control the flames quickly, with the process taking less than 20 minutes. The body they found has not been identified.

However, the company said investigators believe the person who died lit a campfire that started the blaze. The person was potentially using the fire to stay warm while sleeping outside.

This investigation is ongoing.