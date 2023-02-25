ISP: Suspect in Vermillion County Shooting Identified

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police have now identified the person they say shot a deputy in Vermillion County Friday evening.

Illinois police were pursuing 46-year-old Justin Henry when he drove across the state line into Indiana around 7 p.m. Officers learned that Henry was wanted for attempted murder.

Near State Road 71 and County Road 700 South, ISP says Henry ran into some car trouble, so he got out and fired shots. Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Joey Wilson was hit in the leg and foot.

According to ISP Sergeant Matt Ames, Henry then tried to escape by heading into a barn, stealing a truck, and driving it toward the surrounding officers. However, officers shot him, and he was taken to a hospital in Clinton before being flown to one in Indianapolis.

Deputy Wilson will likely have surgery Saturday to address his injuries.