President Biden Makes Surprise Visit To Ukraine

KYIV — President Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine today just days ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks, announced another half billion in aid, and released a statement. It read, in part, that he’d made the trip to reaffirm America’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

“That announcement includes artillery and ammunition for hymars and howitzers. More javelins (missiles) anti-armors systems, radar systems to to help protect Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments,” Biden said during his visit.

Biden added that he wanted to make sure that there was not any doubt in the United States’ commitment to supporting Ukraine in it’s war with Russia.

Biden went on to note that when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched this war he “thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided.” Biden said “He thought he could outlast us,” but added, “he was dead wrong.”