Expect Friday to Feel Cold, NWS Says

INDIANAPOLIS — There may not be much precipitation in the next few days, but you will still want to bundle up Friday if you’re planning on being outside.

The National Weather Service Indianapolis says we should expect colder temperatures before heading into the weekend. While they may not be unusual temps for February, meteorologist Aaron Updike says they will be noticeably different from the relative warmth of recent days.

Along with this, certain parts of the state may see the odd flurry Friday morning. Otherwise, you’ll probably see some clouds in the sky until the evening.

This weekend, it could be quite windy. So, if you have any loose items on your patio or are awaiting a trash pickup, you might want to secure items or bring them inside. You might also feel some movement when you’re driving.

Saturday will start to warm up, with temperatures hitting the low-50s by Sunday. Check weather updates at weather.gov.