Six-Year-Old Orders $1,000 Of Food On Grubhub

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI.— A six-year-old boy from Michigan ordered nearly a thousand dollars of food using his dad’s phone.

Mason Stonehouse from northeast of Detroit had the phone just before bedtime Saturday and ordered shrimp, chicken sandwiches, ice cream, and more without his father, Keith Stonehouse, knowing about it. The food orders started to show up after Mason went to bed.

Keith got a Chase fraud alert for about $439 spent on pizza. Mason’s parents took the money from his piggy bank, leaving him with a penny instead of $115.

Grubhub has given Keith a $1,000 gift card.