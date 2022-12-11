Arrest in Brownsburg Fatal Shooting, Drug Deal Gone Bad

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police in Brownsburg have arrested two people for the murder of a man Thursday night.

Investigators say Deamonta McIntyre, 23, was driven by his girlfriend Kee Meh, 21, to meet Christian Arciniega, 20, for a drug deal on Hornaday Road. That’s just south of Cardinal and Delaware Trial elementary schools.

Police say McIntyre tried to rob Arciniega, which led to Arciniega being shot dead. Both McIntyre and Meh are accused of stealing Arciniega’s car and abandoning it in Indianapolis.

McIntyre is charged with murder, while Meh is charged with assisting a criminal.