NWS: Wind Advisory Saturday for Most of Indiana, Gusts Could Reach at Least 45 MPH

STATEWIDE--There is a wind advisory that will go into effect for nearly all of Indiana Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm, says the National Weather Service.

That advisory is typically issued when there are sustained non-thunderstorm winds of 31–39 miles per hour (50–63 km/h) and/or gusts of 46–57 miles per hour (74–92 km/h) over land.

“There could be some stronger gusts in the downdrafts coming out of those showers there especially through the middle of the day Saturday. We’re not expecting any thunderstorms per se, but the wind gusts in these showers could be strong almost up to severe level,” said Alex McGinnis, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

McGinnis says it appears the wind gusts will be the strongest in central and northern Indiana, but less strong in the southern part of the state.

“Those rain showers could be numerous and widespread, maybe not the whole day, but certainly there will be some times during the morning and mid-day when you’ll have showers crossing the state from west to east,” said McGinnis.

McGinnis believes the rain will be gone Sunday and the winds will calm down.

“It will be about 10 degrees above normal for both the highs and lows as we get into next week. There isn’t a chance for rain really until the end of next week,” said McGinnis.