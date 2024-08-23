True or False: Preseason is finally over edition...

Finally. It’s over. Goodbye NFL preseason. And with it I’d like to send my personal goodbye to all the qualifiers we have to use in the preseason. It’s always hard as a fan or media to properly analyze what we’re seeing. For instance, the play of Anthony Richardson against the Bengals. Since the playbook was watered down how much criticism is too much towards the second year QB, especially when designed runs and a lot of the zone read plays weren’t part of the offense? It’s a tiring task.But, anyways, all that nonsense is over. The next time we see Anthony Richardson and the Colts the games will count. And then we’ll know exactly what we’re working with this season. For now, take a look below at 5 True/False statements and let me know what you think…

1. You're worried about Anthony Richardson's inconsistencies… Source: Getty FALSE. This will need some explanation. Sure, I’m worried if AR is inconsistent that could mean less wins for the Colts, but there’s more to it. Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. First, we all knew this was coming. AR played in 4 games last year and is massively inexperienced. The up and down nature to the preseason should come as no surprise. I guess I find myself less worried about something I knew as fact in the first place. Second, as we mentioned above, come September 8th the entire playoff will be unleashed, and AR will be utilizing his legs quite a bit. And finally, there’s the Steichen factor. If AR were receiving mediocre coaching, I think there would be legitimate reason to worry. We see it all the time…a guy gets drafted to a bozo team/coaching staff and it harms his career. That is NOT the case with the Colts. Steichen is one of the better offensive minds in football. Coaching will not be the problem. In the end, Anthony Richardson just NEEDS TO PLAY ACTUAL FOOTBALL. Enough of the bubble wrap, let’s play.

2. The Colts should keep 4 running backs… Source: Getty TRUE. This one was easy to answer. The Colts should (and will) include Tyler Goodson and Evan Hull in their final 53-man roster. Perhaps if Trey Sermon weren’t injured this would be more of a conversation piece, but with Sermon sidelined with a hamstring injury, Tuesday should be rather stress free for both Goodson and Hull. As for Sermon, we’re approaching the two-week mark for that hamstring injury. I also don’t quite understand Steichen’s infatuation with Sermon. We’re talking about a guy who had just 43 carries before winning the backup job here in Indy. Personally, if Jonathan Taylor were to miss time, I see no reason for Goodson and/or Hull to not get any run.

3. You agree with Matt Gay's playing time against the Bengals… Source: Getty FALSE.



I’m still floored the Colts decided to hide their kicker against the Bengals. And don’t get me wrong, that’s what they did. Knowing their kicker was lacking confidence, they decided to put Matt Gay on the shelf in the second half instead of kicking 56- and 41-yard field goals. There was absolutely no reason to give Spencer Shrader those kicks. Unless, of course, if you were worried that Gay would miss, and the storyline would strengthen going into the season. Either way, Gay was just 1/4 on FG this preseason and we all can agree that’s not good enough.

4. Josh Downs will play game 1 against the Texans… Source: Getty FASLE. I want to be clear that this is a total guess based on no inside information. But let’s look at the timeline. Downs was injured on Wednesday August 7 with the Colts putting the timeline of 4-6 weeks. Four weeks would be the Wednesday (4th) of Texans game week. Is there time to ramp up? If he’s not near 100% would the Colts sit him out and think of the long season ahead? I tend to think they will. This is game 1 and not week 16 when you’re fighting for a playoff spot.