True or False: Preseason is finally over edition…
1. You're worried about Anthony Richardson's inconsistencies…
FALSE.
This will need some explanation. Sure, I’m worried if AR is inconsistent that could mean less wins for the Colts, but there’s more to it.
First, we all knew this was coming. AR played in 4 games last year and is massively inexperienced. The up and down nature to the preseason should come as no surprise. I guess I find myself less worried about something I knew as fact in the first place. Second, as we mentioned above, come September 8th the entire playoff will be unleashed, and AR will be utilizing his legs quite a bit. And finally, there’s the Steichen factor. If AR were receiving mediocre coaching, I think there would be legitimate reason to worry. We see it all the time…a guy gets drafted to a bozo team/coaching staff and it harms his career. That is NOT the case with the Colts. Steichen is one of the better offensive minds in football. Coaching will not be the problem.
In the end, Anthony Richardson just NEEDS TO PLAY ACTUAL FOOTBALL. Enough of the bubble wrap, let’s play.
2. The Colts should keep 4 running backs…
TRUE.
This one was easy to answer. The Colts should (and will) include Tyler Goodson and Evan Hull in their final 53-man roster. Perhaps if Trey Sermon weren’t injured this would be more of a conversation piece, but with Sermon sidelined with a hamstring injury, Tuesday should be rather stress free for both Goodson and Hull.
As for Sermon, we’re approaching the two-week mark for that hamstring injury. I also don’t quite understand Steichen’s infatuation with Sermon. We’re talking about a guy who had just 43 carries before winning the backup job here in Indy.
Personally, if Jonathan Taylor were to miss time, I see no reason for Goodson and/or Hull to not get any run.
3. You agree with Matt Gay's playing time against the Bengals…
FALSE.
I’m still floored the Colts decided to hide their kicker against the Bengals. And don’t get me wrong, that’s what they did.
Knowing their kicker was lacking confidence, they decided to put Matt Gay on the shelf in the second half instead of kicking 56- and 41-yard field goals. There was absolutely no reason to give Spencer Shrader those kicks. Unless, of course, if you were worried that Gay would miss, and the storyline would strengthen going into the season.
Either way, Gay was just 1/4 on FG this preseason and we all can agree that’s not good enough.
4. Josh Downs will play game 1 against the Texans…
FASLE.
I want to be clear that this is a total guess based on no inside information. But let’s look at the timeline.
Downs was injured on Wednesday August 7 with the Colts putting the timeline of 4-6 weeks. Four weeks would be the Wednesday (4th) of Texans game week. Is there time to ramp up? If he’s not near 100% would the Colts sit him out and think of the long season ahead?
I tend to think they will. This is game 1 and not week 16 when you’re fighting for a playoff spot.
5. JuJu Brents' injury is worrying you…
FALSE.
I’m not worried much at all about Brents’ nose injury. He should be back soon with more than enough time to be ready for the season opener.
But what I am worried about is his overall lack of reps. Much like AR, Brents spent a lot of time nursing injuries last season. He played in only 9 games. If you combine that with missing multiple practices this training camp and the dress rehearsal last night, I’d understand why Colts fans would be alarmed.
There’s no hiding that Brents will need to flash CB1 play for the Colts defense be really good this season.
True or False: Preseason is finally over edition… was originally published on 1075thefan.com