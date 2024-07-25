Listen Live
Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 7/25/24: Corruption, Transgenderism

Published on July 25, 2024

Derek Hunter in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: 
Archived episodes here:  ABOUT THE SHOW  Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis  What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.   

1. How the Dems make so much money, when their government jobs make so little

2. The horrible headlines from the Daily Mail

3. Indulging Delusion

4. Helping the transgendered get pregnant with transplanted uterus

