Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/9/24: Trump presser, DNC Coming To Chicago, Secret Service Incompetence, Homes Aren’t Selling, Harris Cannot Do A Press Conference and Trump Can

Published on August 9, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Donald Trump didn't need to have that presser, but he did make some fine points

2. Chicago DNC coming

3. Students are not paying their loans back

Students are not paying their loans back – https://www.jamesgmartin.center/2024/08/the-imminent-student-loan-disaster-were-not-talking-about/

4. The Secret Service failure on J13 should mean firings and prosecution

The Secret Service failure on J13 should mean firings and prosecution – https://www.wsj.com/us-news/videos-show-police-at-trump-rally-airing-frustration-with-secret-service-47c62e12?st=kpk95b3jlsng9gs&reflink=article_copyURL_share

5. Homes aren't selling

6. While the Trump presser wasn't great, at least Trump can hold one, and Harris has not

