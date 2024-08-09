Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/9/24: Trump presser, DNC Coming To Chicago, Secret Service Incompetence, Homes Aren’t Selling, Harris Cannot Do A Press Conference and Trump Can
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Donald Trump didn't need to have that presser, but he did make some fine points
2. Chicago DNC coming
3. Students are not paying their loans back
Students are not paying their loans back – https://www.jamesgmartin.center/2024/08/the-imminent-student-loan-disaster-were-not-talking-about/
4. The Secret Service failure on J13 should mean firings and prosecution
The Secret Service failure on J13 should mean firings and prosecution – https://www.wsj.com/us-news/videos-show-police-at-trump-rally-airing-frustration-with-secret-service-47c62e12?st=kpk95b3jlsng9gs&reflink=article_copyURL_share
5. Homes aren't selling
6. While the Trump presser wasn't great, at least Trump can hold one, and Harris has not
More from WIBC 93.1 FM