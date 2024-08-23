Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/23/24: Brian Kemp, Media: Tim Walz Defines Masculinity, All Eyes On Jerome Powell, Mexico City Rent Controls, GA Trump Supporters Not Thrilled With Kemp Endorsement
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp endorses Trump
2. Media say that Tim Walz defines masculinity
3. All Eyes on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell
What will Jerome Powell say? – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/22/heres-everything-to-expect-from-fed-chair-powells-speech-friday-in-jackson-hole.html
4. Mexico City gets stronger rent controls. Let's see how that goes before bringing it to America
Mexico City gets stronger rent controls. Let’s see how that goes before bringing it to America – https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/mexico-city-assembly-oks-strongest-rent-control-1940s-113082964
5. GA Trump Supporters Not Thrilled With Kemp Endorsement
More from WIBC 93.1 FM