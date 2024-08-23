Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 8/23/24: Brian Kemp, Media: Tim Walz Defines Masculinity, All Eyes On Jerome Powell, Mexico City Rent Controls, GA Trump Supporters Not Thrilled With Kemp Endorsement

Published on August 23, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp endorses Trump

Source: Getty

2. Media say that Tim Walz defines masculinity

Source: Getty

3. All Eyes on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

Source: Getty

What will Jerome Powell say? – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/22/heres-everything-to-expect-from-fed-chair-powells-speech-friday-in-jackson-hole.html

4. Mexico City gets stronger rent controls. Let's see how that goes before bringing it to America

Source: Getty

Mexico City gets stronger rent controls. Let’s see how that goes before bringing it to America – https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/mexico-city-assembly-oks-strongest-rent-control-1940s-113082964

5. GA Trump Supporters Not Thrilled With Kemp Endorsement

Source: Getty

