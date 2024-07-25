Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/25/24: Kamala in Indy, In and Out 2, Biden Praising This Economy, Matt Bair’s Colonscopy

Published on July 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Harris pandering in Indianapolis

Harris pandering in Indianapolis
Source: Getty

Listen:

2. Inside Out 2 highest grossing animated movie

Listen:

3. Biden praising the economy he's leaving us with

Biden praising the economy he's leaving us with
Source: Getty

Listen:

4. Matt Bair's Colonscopy

Matt Bair's Colonscopy
Source: n/a

Listen:

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close