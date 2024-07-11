Listen Live
Close
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/11/24: AOC, Huma Abedin, Jim Banks, CPI Report, Big Boy Pressser

Published on July 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. AOC brings articles of impeachment on Justices Thomas and Alito

AOC brings articles of impeachment on Justices Thomas and Alito
Source: Getty

 

reference:

Ocasio-Cortez brings articles of impeachment on Justices Thomas and Alito – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ocasio-cortez-impeachment-articles-against-supreme-courts-thomas-alito/

2. Huma Abedin and Alex Soros are engaged: 'Couldn't be happier'

Huma Abedin and Alex Soros are engaged: 'Couldn't be happier'
Source: Getty

Listen:

reference:

Huma Abedin and Alex Soros are engaged: ‘Couldn’t be happier’ (msn.com)

3. Jim Banks talks about the SAVE Act

Jim Banks talks about the SAVE Act

Listen:

 

reference:

Trump tells GOP to ‘pass the SAVE Act’ or ‘go home and cry yourself to sleep’ (msn.com)

4. CPI Report, All Eyes on the Fed

CPI Report, All Eyes on the Fed
Source: Getty

Listen:

5. Thursday Music Moment: "Lonely Town, Lonely Street" by Bill Withers

SONG: Lonely Town, Lonely Street
ARTIST: Bill Withers
ALBUM: Still Bill
YEAR: 1972

6. Big Boy Press Conference Today

 

What if that’s the plan?

Tony Katz on X: “@seanspicer What if that’s the plan?” / X

Listen:

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close