Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/11/24: AOC, Huma Abedin, Jim Banks, CPI Report, Big Boy Pressser
1. AOC brings articles of impeachment on Justices Thomas and Alito
Ocasio-Cortez brings articles of impeachment on Justices Thomas and Alito – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ocasio-cortez-impeachment-articles-against-supreme-courts-thomas-alito/
2. Huma Abedin and Alex Soros are engaged: 'Couldn't be happier'
Huma Abedin and Alex Soros are engaged: ‘Couldn’t be happier’ (msn.com)
3. Jim Banks talks about the SAVE Act
Trump tells GOP to ‘pass the SAVE Act’ or ‘go home and cry yourself to sleep’ (msn.com)
4. CPI Report, All Eyes on the Fed
5. Thursday Music Moment: "Lonely Town, Lonely Street" by Bill Withers
SONG: Lonely Town, Lonely Street
ARTIST: Bill Withers
ALBUM: Still Bill
YEAR: 1972
6. Big Boy Press Conference Today
What if that’s the plan?
Tony Katz on X: “@seanspicer What if that’s the plan?” / X
