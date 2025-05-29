Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/29/25: Ornery Tara Hastings comes in hot, Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) has publicly endorsed the barbaric murder of a young Jewish and Israeli couple, 5 years since the George Floyd riots, Tony doesn’t recognize Bob Newhart Show theme… chat room and the Attorney General can’t believe it.
1. Ornery Tara Hastings comes in hot
2. Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) has publicly endorsed the barbaric murder of a young Jewish and Israeli couple
3. 5 years since the George Floyd riots
4. U.S. Court of International Trade has just blocked President Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs, saying that authority is with Congress
5. Tony doesn't recognize Bob Newhart Show theme… chat room and the Attorney General can't believe it.
