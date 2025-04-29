Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/29/25: Canadians show Trump by re-electing failed policy, Funding for Elevate Ventures has been frozen, Cargo ships staying offshore because of tariffs? Canadians screw themselves, Spain and Portugal blackouts

Published on April 29, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Canadians re-elect failure. That'll show Trump!

2. Funding for Elevate Ventures has been frozen

3. Cargo ships not coming onshore because of tariff concerns?

4. Canada you should be embarrassed

5. Spain and Portugal blackout due to their "Net Zero" policies. Canada you're next.

