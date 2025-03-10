Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/10/25: AOC, Prayer, ICE arrests Palestinian who led Columbia protests, Sen Sheldon Whitehouse, Jasmine Crockett

Published on March 10, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. AOC trying to define masculinity

AOC trying to define masculinity
2. Pray for anyone you want. And tell your university to shut up

Pray for anyone you want. And tell your university to shut up
Pray for anyone you want. And tell your university to shut up – https://www.campusreform.org/article/university-cincinnati-says-offering-prayer-disabled-micro-aggression-provides-able-bodied-privilege-checklist/27611

….I will say it is out of my comfort zone to be asked if someone can pray for me. But for others it might be a comfort.

3. Worst Headline of the Day – The Hate For Meghan Markle’s Cooking Show Proves The World Isn’t Ready For Black Women To Live Soft Lives

Worst Headline of the Day - The Hate For Meghan Markle's Cooking Show Proves The World Isn't Ready For Black Women To Live Soft Lives
Worst Headline of the Day – https://hellobeautiful.com/4367378/meghan-markle-netflix-cooking-show/

4. ICE arrests Palestinian who led Columbia protests.

ICE arrests Palestinian who led Columbia protests.
ICE arrests Palestinian activist who helped lead Columbia University protests : NPR

5. Michael Faulkender Testifies In Nomination Hearing To Be Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury

Michael Faulkender Testifies In Nomination Hearing To Be Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury
6. Jasmine Crockett says its not a crime to enter the country illegally

Jasmine Crockett says its not a crime to enter the country illegally
