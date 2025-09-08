Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/8/25: JMV joins Tony to talk about the Colts victory. Tucker Carlson thinks Hamas is a political organization. Another person showing too much in their marketplace post. Micah Beckwith’s political career is over

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. JMV joins Tony to talk about the Colts victory Source:JMV on the Fan 2. Tucker Carlson thinks Hamas is a political organization 3. Another person showing too much in their marketplace post. 4. Micah Beckwith’s political career is over Source:SOSDiegoMorales/X Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith on Haitian refugees – https://twitchy.com/justmindy/2025/09/06/iowa-lt-governor-allow-haitian-immigrants-turned-off-comments-n2418554