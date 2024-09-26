Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/26/24: US Steel, Email Extortion, Ashli Babbit, Harris – MSNBC/CNBC Attack Trump Over Tariffs, Joker Figurine, Harris Does Not Ruhle

Published on September 26, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Steelworkers lose arbitration case against US Steel in their bid to derail sale to Nippon

Steelworkers lose arbitration case against US Steel in their bid to derail sale to Nippon
Source: Getty

Steelworkers lose arbitration case against US Steel in their bid to derail sale to Nippon (msn.com)

2. State Police Warning of Email Extortion Scam

State Police Warning of Email Extortion Scam
Source: Getty

State Police Warning of Email Extortion Scam (wibc.com)

3. Ashli Babbit lawsuit gets green light

Ashli Babbit lawsuit gets green light
Source: Getty

Ashli Babbit lawsuit gets green light – https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/washington-secrets/3163229/ashli-babbitt-wrongful-death-suit-green-light/

4. Harris and MSNBC/CNBC hosts attack Trump on Tariffs

Harris and MSNBC/CNBC hosts attack Trump on Tariffs
Source: Getty

5. Vintage 1989 DC Applause Batman Collection PVC Figure The Joker

6. Kamala Harris will not do another one-on-one interview again

Kamala Harris will not do another one-on-one interview again
Source: Getty

The Harris interview on MSNBC: a sycophant host, no answers and no votes gained for Harris – https://twitchy.com/brettt/2024/09/25/good-news-if-you-have-dreams-and-aspirations-youre-in-kamala-harris-economic-plan-n2401416

