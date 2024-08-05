Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/6/24: Simon Family, Nikkei Crashes Overnight Dr Matt Will Joins to Discuss, Dow Futures Way Down

Catch the show in its entirety here:

The Simon Family has decided to make Indianapolis their own – https://www.ibj.com/articles/simon-family-expands-footprint-near-fieldhouse?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines

3. Doug Emhoff cheated on his wife and got the nanny pregnant. And this story cannot go away

Source: Getty

Doug Emhoff cheated on his wife and got the nanny pregnant. And this story cannot go away – https://nypost.com/2024/08/03/us-news/harris-husband-cheated-on-first-wife-with-nanny-and-got-her-pregnant-report/