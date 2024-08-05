Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/6/24: Simon Family, Nikkei Crashes Overnight Dr Matt Will Joins to Discuss, Dow Futures Way Down
1. The Simon Family has decided to make Indianapolis their own
2. Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Market Posts Steep Drop – Economist Matt Will joins to discuss
3. Doug Emhoff cheated on his wife and got the nanny pregnant. And this story cannot go away
4. Dow Futures Way Down
