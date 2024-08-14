Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/14/24: Indy Civil Asset Forfeiture, Nikki Haley, Phil Murphy, US Arms To Israel Sure To Spark Fireworks At Chicago DNC, They’re Killing Us Without Killing Us

Published on August 14, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. 'Cops to robbers' Lawsuit alleges police and prosecutors in Indy took hundreds of thousands of dollars without due cause 

Source: Getty

‘Cops to robbers’ | Lawsuit alleges police and prosecutors in Indy took hundreds of thousands of dollars without due cause 

Lawsuit says police and prosecutors illegally take cash packages | wthr.com

2. Nikki Haley Issues Warning About Kamala Harris: 'Quit Whining About Her'

Source: Getty

3. NJ Gov. Phil Murphy: Kamala Harris will have ‘plenty of time’ for interviews

https://twitter.com/whatifisaidit/status/1823596547545698563?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

4. US to sell $20b worth of military equipment to Israel, get ready for fireworks at the Chicago DNC

Source: Getty

US to sell $20b worth of military equipment to Israel – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/blinken-israel-weapons/2024/08/13/id/1176372/

5. Black Philadelphia woman gets emotional describing how inflation is "killing us without killing us."

