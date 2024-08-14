Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 8/14/24: Indy Civil Asset Forfeiture, Nikki Haley, Phil Murphy, US Arms To Israel Sure To Spark Fireworks At Chicago DNC, They’re Killing Us Without Killing Us

1. 'Cops to robbers' Lawsuit alleges police and prosecutors in Indy took hundreds of thousands of dollars without due cause Source: Getty ‘Cops to robbers’ | Lawsuit alleges police and prosecutors in Indy took hundreds of thousands of dollars without due cause Lawsuit says police and prosecutors illegally take cash packages | wthr.com

2. Nikki Haley Issues Warning About Kamala Harris: 'Quit Whining About Her' Source: Getty

3. NJ Gov. Phil Murphy: Kamala Harris will have ‘plenty of time’ for interviews https://twitter.com/whatifisaidit/status/1823596547545698563?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

4. US to sell $20b worth of military equipment to Israel, get ready for fireworks at the Chicago DNC Source: Getty US to sell $20b worth of military equipment to Israel – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/blinken-israel-weapons/2024/08/13/id/1176372/