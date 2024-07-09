Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/9/24: Vision Zero In Indy, Higher Education, KJP, Ivy Tech to UIndy, Trump Friendly GOP Platform

Published on July 9, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Vision Zero, and the commitment from Indianapolis to move hard Left

Listen:

reference:

Vision Zero, and the commitment from Indianapolis to move hard Left – https://www.ibj.com/articles/indy-council-plans-to-introduce-pedestrian-safety-focused-proposal-what-to-know-about-vision-zero?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

2. 36% of Americans have confidence in higher education

Pensive male student in a graduation gown holding a diploma Source:Getty

36% of Americans have confidence in higher education – https://www.ibj.com/articles/poll-finds-only-36-of-americans-have-confidence-in-higher-education?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines

3. KJP takes offense during latest presser

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Fielded Questions On President Biden's Health For A Second Straight Day. Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Karine Jean-Pierre: “I Take Offense” To Reporter Saying I’m Holding Back Information | Video | RealClearPolitics

4. Ivy Tech to UIndy is a very smart idea

Happy male in a graduation gown holding a diploma and gesturing with ok sign Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Ivy Tech to UIndy is a very smart idea – https://wishtv.com/news/ivy-tech-and-uindy-partner-up-to-launch-a-new-degree-program/

5. A new platform for the GOP; a Trump-friendly version

Atlanta, Georgia - June 27: Former president Donald Trump stand Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:
A new platform for the GOP; a Trump-friendly version – https://www.wsj.com/politics/elections/republicans-adopt-stripped-down-platform-that-reflects-trumps-abortion-views-14a5ba98?mod=hp_lead_pos10

