Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 7/9/24: Vision Zero In Indy, Higher Education, KJP, Ivy Tech to UIndy, Trump Friendly GOP Platform

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Vision Zero, and the commitment from Indianapolis to move hard Left
Listen:
reference:
Vision Zero, and the commitment from Indianapolis to move hard Left – https://www.ibj.com/articles/indy-council-plans-to-introduce-pedestrian-safety-focused-proposal-what-to-know-about-vision-zero?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news
2. 36% of Americans have confidence in higher educationSource:Getty
36% of Americans have confidence in higher education – https://www.ibj.com/articles/poll-finds-only-36-of-americans-have-confidence-in-higher-education?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines
3. KJP takes offense during latest presserSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Karine Jean-Pierre: “I Take Offense” To Reporter Saying I’m Holding Back Information | Video | RealClearPolitics
4. Ivy Tech to UIndy is a very smart ideaSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Ivy Tech to UIndy is a very smart idea – https://wishtv.com/news/ivy-tech-and-uindy-partner-up-to-launch-a-new-degree-program/
5. A new platform for the GOP; a Trump-friendly versionSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
A new platform for the GOP; a Trump-friendly version – https://www.wsj.com/politics/elections/republicans-adopt-stripped-down-platform-that-reflects-trumps-abortion-views-14a5ba98?mod=hp_lead_pos10