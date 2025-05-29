Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz Rundowns

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/29/25: Tara keeping Tony on his toes, This Diego Morales thing is a Cult, Booker book deal brings him on Kimmel. He’s running for President, Oversized Spark Plug Lamp, TACO trade?

Published on May 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Tara keeping Tony on his toes

2. This Diego Morales thing is a Cult

This Diego Morales thing is a Cult
Source: Diego for Indiana

3. Booker book deal brings him on Kimmel. He's running for President

4. Oversized Spark Plug Lamp

5. TACO trade?

TACO trade? Oh damn – https://www.wsj.com/finance/stocks/trump-says-he-negotiates-doesnt-chicken-out-on-tariffs-wall-street-shrugs-fcff9376?mod=hp_lead_pos4

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close