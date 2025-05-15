Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/15/25: Here come the toll roads, Pro-refugee Episcopal Church to say it won’t help resettle Afrikaners, Beavis and Butthead Coffee Mugs, Trump speaks to the troops

Published on May 15, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Here come the toll roads

2. Pro-refugee Episcopal Church to say it won’t help resettle Afrikaners

3. Beavis and Butthead Coffee Mugs

4. Trump speaks to the troops

Indiana
