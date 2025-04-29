Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/29/25: Johnette Cruz coming to WIBC, Columbus Day coming back, Chuck Todd blames right wing narratives regarding Biden cognitive decline, Tank made into a pig, Media sounds alarm on MAGA women’s looks

Published on April 29, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Johnette Cruz coming to WIBC

2. Is WISH TV trying to replace Matt Bair?

3. Columbus Day coming back

4. Chuck Todd blames right wing narratives regarding Biden's cognitive decline

5. Tank made into a pig

6. Media sounds alarm on MAGA women’s looks

