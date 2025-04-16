Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/16/25: Making Indiana Healthy Again, Katy Perry is insufferable.. so is Melinda Gates, Triumph for sale, Leticia James referred for criminal prosecution
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Making Indiana Healthy Again
2. Katy Perry
and so is Melinda Gates
Melinda Gates:
https://x.com/devorydarkins/status/1912474019846340614?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw
3. Triumph for sale
4. Trump administration refers NY AG Tish James for potential prosecution over alleged mortgage fraud
More from WIBC 93.1 FM