Tony Katz Rundowns

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/16/25: Making Indiana Healthy Again, Katy Perry is insufferable.. so is Melinda Gates, Triumph for sale, Leticia James referred for criminal prosecution

Published on April 16, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. Making Indiana Healthy Again

2. Katy Perry

and so is Melinda Gates

Melinda Gates:

https://x.com/devorydarkins/status/1912474019846340614?s=46&t=GzsfHUdx-KNzhP1Y265Mdw

3. Triumph for sale

4. Trump administration refers NY AG Tish James for potential prosecution over alleged mortgage fraud

