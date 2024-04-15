Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr – 4/15/24: Blockade? Intercontinental Hotel, Maj. Mike Lyons, Income Taxes, Leftist Madness

Published on April 15, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

1. Pro Palestine Blockade today?

Palestine Protest Source:Pro-Palestinian supporters gathered on Monument Circle

reference:

Pro-Palestine Protest Still On After Iran’s Attack on Israel (wibc.com)

2. Intercontinental Hotel comes to Indy

Indianapolis, IN Source:Getty

 

reference:

Intercontinental Hotel comes to Indy – https://www.ibj.com/articles/a-luxury-experience?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

3. Maj. Mike Lyons joins the show to talk about Iran’s attack on Israel

Listen: 

4. Income taxes are abhorrent

National Tax Day in the United States. Federal tax filing deadline. Day on which individual income returns must be submitted to the federal government. American patriotic vector poster Source:Getty

Listen: https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/income-taxes

5. The Left is not interested in honesty, because it violates their ideology

Funny Face photo of a clown

Listen:

The Left is not interested in honesty, because it violates their ideology – https://www.salon.com/2024/04/08/men-punching-random-women-in-nyc-a-desperate-last-gasp-of-the-male-rage-fueling-maga/

