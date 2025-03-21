Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 3/21/25: Indy Trans Protest, Don Lemon Joy Reid talk Canada, Burger Stuffer, “Protests” of today are different than the 60s

Published on March 21, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

1. Tony wants to get paid more than Tara when they start "Tony & Tara Get You Some"

2. Dozens join trans rights rally in downtown Indianapolis | wthr.com

Source: Getty

3. Lemon Reid – A show no one has been asking for

4. Burger stuffer for sale

only $4? 

5. Dramatic intro on Sean Spicer featuring Tony

Source: WIBC

6. The "protests" of today are different than those of the 60s

Source: Getty

indianapolis
