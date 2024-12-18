Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 12/18/24: 41% Young Voters Find Killing of CEO “Acceptable”. “All You Can Fly” Pass Frontier Airlines, Tulsi Gabbard May Be Trump’s Most Important Appointment, Done With Christmas Shopping?

Published on December 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. 41 percent of young voters find killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO acceptable

41 percent of young voters find killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO acceptable
Source: Getty

41 percent of young voters find killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO acceptable

2. What's a good guy to do when so many women love bad guys like Luigi

3. Frontier Airlines is selling an "all you can fly" pass for 2025

Frontier Airlines is selling an "all you can fly" pass for 2025
Source: Getty

Frontier Airlines is selling an “all you can fly” pass for 2025. Here’s how the $299 offer works. – CBS News

4. Tucker Carlson and Jeffrey Sachs agree that Tulsi Gabbard is probably the most important Trump appointment

Tucker Carlson and Jeffrey Sachs agree that Tulsi Gabbard is probably the most important Trump appointment
Source: Getty

Liam McCollum on X: “Tucker Carlson and Jeffrey Sachs agree that Tulsi Gabbard is probably the most important Trump appointment https://t.co/EVeQDzzKo9” / X

5. Are you done with your Christmas shopping yet?

Are you done with your Christmas shopping yet?
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close