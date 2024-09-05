Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/5/24: GA School Shooting, Distracted Driving, American Hoarders, Russia Russia Russia, Lamborghini Baby Stroller, White Lies, Katy Perry

Published on September 5, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Mass shooting at Apalachee high school in Winder, Georgia

2. Amazon drivers can’t sing along to the radio?

3. Half of Americans are hoarders, Craig likes to hoard old T-Shirts

4. Russia, Russia, Russia

5. The Newest Lamborghini Is a Limited-Edition Baby Stroller

6. Ever told a white lie that backfired?

7. Katy Perry topic I was going to skip

