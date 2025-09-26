Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/26/25: Comey indicted. Speaker Johnson flips script on Dem leaders with staunch warning against government shutdown. ICE official just confirms that suspect from attack in Dallas used the ICE tracking apps! Vegas tourism is DOWN. MUST LISTEN; The Nancy and Slick Leonard Story. Tony responds to anti MAGA, DOGE tweet to WIBC

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Comey indicted
2. Speaker Johnson flips script on Dem leaders with staunch warning against government shutdown
3. ICE official just confirms that suspect from attack in Dallas used the ICE tracking apps!
More on the ICE shooter in Dallas – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ice-domestic-terrorism-shooting/2025/09/25/id/1227871/
….”He called the ICE employees ‘people showing up to collect a dirty paycheck.’ He wrote that he intended to maximize lethality against ICE personnel and to maximize property damage at the facility”
4. Vegas tourism is DOWN
5. MUST LISTEN; The Nancy and Slick Leonard Story
6. Tony responds to anti MAGA, DODGE tweet to WIBC
