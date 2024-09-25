Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/25/24:  AGT, Polling Has The Left Going Nuts, Kamala Filibuster, Biden UN, Must Win For The Fever, KY Gov Beshear, Trump GA Rally

Published on September 25, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Indiana's "Singing Janitor" Richard Goodall just won $1 million as the "America's Got Talent" champion!

2. Gallup has things looking up for Trump

Gallup has things looking up for Trump – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/poll-election-predictions/2024/09/24/id/1181601/

….maybe that’s why James Carville has lost his mind. Definitely not safe for work – https://x.com/joma_gc/status/1838564897531011361?s=19

3. Kamala Harris wants to do away with the filibuster

Kamala Harris wants to do away with the filibuster – https://www.newsweek.com/kamala-harris-blasted-manchin-sinema-filibuster-plan-shame-her-1958868

 

4. Sinema is making sense

5. Biden at the UN was hard to believe

Biden at the UN was hard to believe – https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2024/09/24/biden-un-remarks-n2179703

6. Must win for the Fever tonight

7. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says that Kamala Harris answers questions and Trump only says "vote for me"

8. Trump GA Rally

