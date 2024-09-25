Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 9/25/24: AGT, Polling Has The Left Going Nuts, Kamala Filibuster, Biden UN, Must Win For The Fever, KY Gov Beshear, Trump GA Rally
1. Indiana's "Singing Janitor" Richard Goodall just won $1 million as the "America's Got Talent" champion!
2. Gallup has things looking up for Trump
Gallup has things looking up for Trump – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/poll-election-predictions/2024/09/24/id/1181601/
….maybe that’s why James Carville has lost his mind. Definitely not safe for work – https://x.com/joma_gc/status/1838564897531011361?s=19
3. Kamala Harris wants to do away with the filibuster
Kamala Harris wants to do away with the filibuster – https://www.newsweek.com/kamala-harris-blasted-manchin-sinema-filibuster-plan-shame-her-1958868
4. Sinema is making sense
5. Biden at the UN was hard to believe
Biden at the UN was hard to believe – https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2024/09/24/biden-un-remarks-n2179703
6. Must win for the Fever tonight
7. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says that Kamala Harris answers questions and Trump only says "vote for me"
8. Trump GA Rally
