Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. $350 million in unused border wall to be returned
$350 million in unused border wall to be returned – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/border-coverage/350m-border-wall-material-returned/
2. What will get said today at the Trump – Putin summit
3. One needs to know what was done to us to see what’s coming
4. Pete Buttegieg is the smarmy low-life we thought he was
5. Muriel Bowser is in Martha’s Vineyard for a “family commitment.”
6. Kash Patel revealed they discovered a hidden, locked room inside the Hoover Building containing burn bags and hard drives from former FBI leadership
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash