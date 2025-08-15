Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. $350 million in unused border wall to be returned $350 million in unused border wall to be returned – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/immigration/border-coverage/350m-border-wall-material-returned/ 2. What will get said today at the Trump – Putin summit 3. One needs to know what was done to us to see what’s coming 4. Pete Buttegieg is the smarmy low-life we thought he was 5. Muriel Bowser is in Martha’s Vineyard for a “family commitment.” 6. Kash Patel revealed they discovered a hidden, locked room inside the Hoover Building containing burn bags and hard drives from former FBI leadership