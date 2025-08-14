Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
1. Chuck Schumer: DC’s fine “They’re full of it”
2. Trump – Putin Summit tomorrow in Alaska
3. Just more proof that the Obama administration did not care about facts, they only cared about hurting Trump
Just more proof that the Obama administration did not care about facts, they only cared about hurting Trump – https://x.com/jamesrosentv/status/1955725689975369809?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….more – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/james-clapper-trump-obama/2025/08/13/id/1222379/
….then NSA Michael Rogers was not comfortable with the time given to review the data – https://x.com/mtaibbi/status/1955734473489965378
….who was protecting Hillary Clinton? That information is coming – https://x.com/seanspicer/status/1955751971312513092
4. DC man has been charged with felony assault charges after hitting a federal agent with Subway sandwich
Don’t throw things at people.
5. Fountain Square Skid Row not closing down
